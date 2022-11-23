The Rivers state APC has received a major comeback and its leadership status has been upped following Romiti Amaechi's comeback

A few months before the 2023 general election, Amaechi expressed confidence in the faith of his party members in Rivers state, while noting they are of impeccable character

The former minister of transportation assured the party faithful that their efforts so far would be greatly rewarded

The Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State and South-south, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has described members of the party in Rivers State as men and women of impeccable character, unblemished integrity and uncompromising principle.

Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who expressed this view in Bonny during a meeting with stakeholders of the party at Women's Hall, Bonny on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, said it takes a person of impeccable character to reject all the financial inducements of the ruling PDP to remain in APC, and assured party members that their commitment and sacrifice to the party would never be in vain.

Amaechi lauds members of Rivers APC for their support towards the growth of the party in the state. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

Ameachi appreciates members of Rivers APC, makes fresh promises

The former Minister of Transportation said no politician or governor from this part of the country had built and empowered people more than himself, Rivers Mirror reported.

"Right from when I was speaker, I nominated people into ministerial positions. I did it as governor; even as a minister, I also nominated people into very powerful and important positions. Let any other person come and tell us how many people they have raised and empowered" he said.

The former governor of Rivers state, who said he would never be discouraged by the barrage of betrayals he has suffered from beneficiaries of his magnanimity, urged members of the party to go all out and win people who are obviously unhappy and tired of PDP's irresponsible government in Rivers State.

Amaechi expressed optimism that, with the newly introduced BVAS, the APC stands the best chance of winning in Rivers State since there is every assurance that elections will be credible, and writing of results has become a thing of the past.

Also speaking, the chairman of APC in Rivers state, High Chief Emeka Beke, urged members of the party to stand firm and resist any form of intimidation during campaigns and elections proper.

He assured them that APC will be on the ballot and also campaign in all parts of Rivers State.

