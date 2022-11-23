APC has rescheduled its campaign time-table and will be holding a fundraising event at the weekend

The fundraising programme is coming up after the APC PCC received N1bn donation from about 2000 businessmen in Imo, a southeast state

The campaign council of the ruling party will also be launching a crowd-sourcing app on the same day

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has made adjustments to its presidential campaign schedule and inserted some new programmes of activities.

According to The Nation, the new campaign timetable of the APC presidential campaign council APC PCC indicated that a new fundraising dinner is scheduled to hold on Sunday, November 27 in Lagos.

Is APC having fund challenges for its campaign?

The fundraising event is coming up shortly after about 2000 businessmen in Imo state made a donation of N1 billion to the aspiration of Bola Tinubu presidential ambition.

According to the new timetable, the PCC will also launch a new mobile application called the "crowd-sourcing app" on the same day.

Bola Tinubu's campaign time-table, schedule and other activities

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party, will also be meeting with the Southwest leaders of the party on Wednesday, November 30.

On Thursday, December 1, the campaign train will move to Bayelsa, while Tinubu will meet with organised labour in Lagos the following day.

The PCC will hold a rally in Lagos and Tinubu will hold a meeting with stakeholders in the southwest on the weekend.

