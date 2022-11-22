The political future of former army chief Tukur Yusufu Buratai does not seem apparent at the moment

The former Nigeria high commissioner to the Republic of Benin recently revealed that his political fate lies in the hands of the people

He revealed that only the people could decide his fate on whether to contest for a political office or not

FCT, Abuja - Former army chief and ex-Nigeria high commissioner to the Republic of Benin, Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has opened up on his future political endeavours.

Buratai revealed that only the people could decide if he would contest for any political office in the near future.

The former army chief was present at the launch of a book and animated movie made in his honour to celebrate his achievement as a successful military general. Photo: Mohammed Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He made this known on Tuesday, November 22, in Abuja at the launch of a book and animated movie titled "The Legend of Buratai", written by Dr Abubakar Mohammed Sani.

When asked if he still wants to be of service to Nigeria despite serving in the military for decades, Buratai said:

"I don't know, it is the people that can decide, it is what you people want that will be done and I don't know when."

He was further asked if he was willing to fill any leadership gap prevalent in the Nigerian political scene; Buratai replied quickly that there is no such thing as a leadership gap in Nigeria.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet have been up to the task in the performance of their duties.

"The Legend of Buratai": How my kids inspired the book - Author

Meanwhile, the author of the book "Legend of Buratai", Dr Sani, revealed that his children were the inspiration behind the literary work.

He told Legit.ng that his children saw Buratai as a role model and admired him whenever they watched him on TV.

Dr Sani said:

"They're inspired by this very man when they see him on TV and I decided to use the Man's life and story to motivate them and embed virtues that I want them to learn in his life since this is the person they want to emulate - let's use his life to tell them a story that can motivate them to achieve more, do more and be better Nigerians."

The book mirrors the life of the ex-army chief as it was laced with a mix of fictional and non-fictional components and other literary appreciations like imageries and narrations.

Similarly, the animated visual of the book containing an action packed scene was also premiered at the book launch.

The book launch had in attendance the Babajimi Benson of the house committee on defence, who was ably representative of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Similarly, Senator Ayogu Eze represented the former minister of transportation and ex-governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Ameachi.

Other notable guests include representatives of the Nigerian Army chief, Naval chief and Airforce chief alongside traditional heads.

Buratai reveals harsh truths about terrorism in Nigeria, Niger, Libya, others

In another development, emerging facts have revealed that Africa has accumulated losses worth $15.5 billion between 2007 and 2016.

These facts were reeled out by Ambassador Tukur Yusufu Buratai, Nigeria's ex-high commissioner to the Republic of Benin.

He stated this at the 17th Africa Security Watch Awards and Conference in Gambia while delivering a lecture on counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency.

