Katsina - Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state, on Tuesday, November 22, wept while presenting the final budget of his administration to the state House Assembly.

The state government proposed over N288.63 billion as the state’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year, PM News reported.

The proposal tagged ‘Budget of Transition’ earmarked 63.77% as capital expenditure and 36.23% for recurrent services.

“In aggregate terms, the 2023 budget is lower than that of the 2022 revised budget by N34, 662, 962, 998.00.

“The 2023 budget is structured with a total recurrent expenditure of N104,580,485,996.28, which is equivalent to 36.23 per cent of the total budget.

“And capital expenditure of N184,052,771,966.72, which is 63.77 per cent of the total budget," Masari said.

Further details of Katsina 2023 budget

He said the budget would be financed from the Opening Balance of N12.06 billion, N62.59 billion Internally Generated Revenue and over N119 billion expected from the Federation Account.

“It is important to note that the 2023 recurrent revenue has increased by 7.33% over that of the 2022 revised budget.

“And the capital expenditure in the 2023 budget has decreased by 20.92% due to a drop in capital receipts," he said.

Governor Masari explained that N138.163 billion of the capital estimates would finance projects under the government restoration plan.

He said that the plan was in the area of Education, Health, Water Resources, Agriculture, Environment, Works, Housing and Transport sectors.

“As a result, therefore, the 2023 budget has provided adequate allocation of funds to the priority sectors of the state government (Capital) as follows:

“Environment N31,748,186,500.00, Water Resources N29,207,394,335.00, Health N23,974,614,962.00, Works N20,995,858,882.00, Education N18,632,987,897.00, and Agriculture N13,604,292,049.00.”

He said that other MDAs were allocated N45.88 billion.

My administration has done well, Masari says

Governor Masaru said his administration has done well within the available resources to uplift the living standard of the people.

“I am sure posterity will judge our government on the meaningful projects, programmes and policies implemented during its tenure as government of Katsina state," he said.

2023 elections: Masari signs an executive order banning use of thugs

In another report, Governor Masari signed an executive order banning the use of thugs and other thuggery activities in the state.

He signed the executive order as part of his effort to ensure that the 2023 general elections are credible and violence-free.

The development was made public through the governor's special adviser on security matters, Ibrahim Katsina, who noted that the essence of it is to give the voting public absolute freedom to elect their leaders in 2023.

