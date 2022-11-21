As the expense of cooking rises, it is getting increasingly challenging to be a Nigerian mother

According to the most recent National Bureau of Statistics data, the price of cooking gas increased by 71% in one year

However, some states' residents enjoyed cheaper costs compared to how much others paid

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigerians, particularly women, are spending more money cooking meals for their families.

This trend is captured In its latest price report published on Monday as the average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.21% on a month-on-month basis from N4,474.48 recorded in September 2022 to N4,483.75 in October 2022.

While on a year-on-year basis, this rose by 70.62% from N2,627.94 in October 2021.

Breakdown of states' 5kg cooking gas refill

On state profile analysis, Kwara recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N4,955.00, followed by Niger with N4,950.00, and Adamawa with N4,940.29.

On the other hand, Abia recorded the lowest price with N4,045.45, followed by Kano and Delta with N4,100.00 and N4,139.29, respectively.

In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N4,726.07, followed by the North-East with N4,577.86, while the South-South recorded the lowest with N4,275.92.

Cost of refilling 12.5kg

Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 1.45% on a month-on-month basis from N9,906.44 in September 2022 to N10,050.53 in October 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 51.40% from N6,638.27 in October 2021.

On state profile analysis, Cross River recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N10,986.11, followed by Oyo with N10,826.56 and Kogi with N10,783.33.

The punch reports that the lowest average price was recorded in Yobe with N8,533.33, followed by Sokoto and Katsina with N9,100.00 and N9,202.86, respectively.

10 Cheapest states to refill 5kg cooking gas

Abia N4045.45

Kano N4100.00

Delta N4139.29

Anambra N4164.29

Bayelsa N4176.92

Rivers N4177.78

Yobe N4200.00

Ogun N4205.56

Enugu N4225.00

Sokoto N4235.00

