Maiduguri, Borno state - Ahead of the 2023 general election, Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Dr Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Al-Amin El-Kanemi (CFR), has advised Nigerian youths to embrace the culture of nation-building.

The respected northern monarch gave the advice when members of the Platform for Youth and Women Development visited him in his palace.

Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Dr Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Al-Amin El-Kanemi (CFR), advised Nigerian youths to embrace the culture of nation-building. Photo credit: Platform for Youth and Women Development

The Borno state coordinator of the group, Muhammad Lawan, led other members on a visit to consult and solicit the monarch's support.

The youths sought Shehu of Borno's advice and support on the group's endeavours regarding issues about youth and women's Development in Borno state and Nigeria in general.

Shehu of Borno speaks

In his remarks, the monarch thanked the youth and women's advocate group for visiting him.

He urged the group to continue with its awareness on the door-to-door campaign in all the 27 local government areas in the state and to engage other youths in Nigeria to drive positive change in the development of the state and nation.

The traditional ruler also prayed for the organization's success, assuring the visitors of his total support and cooperation.

