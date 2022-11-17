Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the moment looks like the undisputed favourite for the presidency

The former Lagos state governor received another major endorsement from the southeast region where his counterpart Peter Obi hails from

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state who gave the endorsement said he will stage a glorious rally for the APC chieftain

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again been favoured by the odds as he gets another major endorsement from the southeastern region of Nigeria

Governor Dave Umahu of Ebonyi state said his people will go all out to support the presidential bid of Tinubu assuring the APC flagbearer of a clean swoop in his state.

Gov Umahi assured Bola Tinubu that he will have a clean swoop in the southeastern region at the forthcoming presidential polls. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor David Nweze Umahi, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV, Governor Umahi made this known on Wednesday, November 16 in Abuja at the commissioning of the Ebonyi State Governor’s Lodge at the nation's capital.

Governor Dave Umahi promises "mother of all rallies'' for Tinubu in Ebonyi

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“We would do a rally that has never been witnessed in the entire South-East in Ebonyi State. Any party that comes to Ebonyi and is able to get 10 percent of that population, we would allocate some votes to you because none of you can do that."

“So, we welcome Asiwaju and the governors to Ebonyi State for the mother of all rallies. Your excellency, you will see what an engineer can do when you come. We are not hiding to say that you are our candidate and you will take care of South-East people and all our votes will go to APC. There is no mistake about that."

Governor Umahi further revealed that he will use his power as the chairman of the southeast governor's forum to ensure victory for Tinubu in the region.

He said:

“So, the people of the South-East, we have spoken. I am the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum so, I speak on their behalf. We know where it would be better for us in 2023 and that is the APC."

Source: Legit.ng