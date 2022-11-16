Governor Chukwuma Soludo has been described as a major beneficiary of the legacy of one his predecessors, Peter Obi

Soludo has been described as a major benficiary of Peter Obi. This was disclosed by a spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Osa Director.

According to him, Obi laid a “solid legacy” for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the party’s pioneer governor in Anambra in 2014.

He said:

“Soludo is a major beneficiary of the legacy of Peter Obi."

He added that Obi served the people of the South-East state diligently and the people decided to subsequently reward APGA with the governorship seat ever since.

“In the whole of the South-East and indeed the country, the only place where APGA wins elections is Anambra State and that is because the pioneer governor, Peter Obi, left a solid legacy, served the people diligently and the people decided to be rewarding APGA."

Going further, he faulted Soludo over his statement against Obi, describing it as “unwarranted vituperations.

He added:

“He (Soludo) is a member of APGA and APGA has a presidential candidate. Why is he not campaigning for his candidate?

“Even from his statement or what I would describe as his diatribe, he threw his candidate under the bus; he didn’t even give him any consideration. Why is he now campaigning for another party and trying to demarket the Labour Party candidate?”

