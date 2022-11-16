More than 20 governors and several other party leaders elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) arrived at Jos Airport on Tuesday, November 15, in more than 30 private and charter jets, for the Bola Tinubu and his vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

The governors and VIPs attended the flag-off of the APC campaign at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Plateau state, the Punch reports.

Over 30 private jets and chartered planes landed in Jos, Plateau state for the Bola Tinubu APC campaign flag-off. Photo: Philip Emendu

Data obtained from the aviation authority indicates that Yakubu Gowon Airport played host to more than 95 private and corporate jets flying APC heavyweights, government officials and other very important persons to and from the Plateau state capital.

It was gathered that about 17 private jets and helicopters arrived at the airport for the campaign while more than 15 regional jets and turboprops also landed at the airport.

According to the airport and airspace data obtained available, some of the private jets that landed at the airport are: Canadian-made Bombardier Challenger 601 operated by Air First Hospitality, American registration number N320MK, Hawker Siddeley HS 125 operated by Trobell, registration number 5N-ALG and Learjet 45 operated by Max Air under registration number 5N-BLW.

Others include Challenger 601 operated by West Link with registration number 5N-PDA, United Aviation HS125 with registration number 5N-AMM, Gyro Air HS125 with registration number 5N-AUB and Global Aviation HS125 with registration number 5NBNM.

In addition, there was Triaxell's Gulfstream IV, registration number 5N-PZE, Nest Oil's Gulfstream IV, registration number 5N-BYO, Mounthill Aviation's Learjet 45, registration number 5N-BZS, IZY Air's Challenger 601, registration number 5N- Also includes 1ZY and Beechcraft. B190 with registration number 5N-BYW and Dornier Aviation D328 with registration number 5N-BYN owned by Dornier Aviation.

Some of the regional jets that landed in Jos include Max Air Embraer E135 with registration number 5N-BXK, Air Peace Embraer E145, Jet Support Embraer E135 and Aero Tak's E135 with registration number 5NLRK.

Others include Jet support’s Embraer E145 with registration number 5N-BZT, KS R3 Global’s Embraer E145 with registration number 5N-LOS, Jaz Aviation’s Aviation’s Embraer 135 with registration number 5N-JLA, ValueJet’s Bombardier Challenger CRJ9 and Max Air’s Boeing 737 plane.

The report added that there was also Xejet’s Embraer E145 with registration 5N-BZN, Azman Air’s Boeing 737-300 with registration number 5N-AIS, Arik Air’s Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 with registration number 5N-BKW.

In addition to the chartered aircraft and private jets was the Presidential Fleet used by President Muhammadu Buhari.

They include PAF Boeing 737 with registration number 5N-FGT, PAF Nigerian Air Force helicopter with registration number HIPO04 and PAF helicopter with registration number 5N-FGI, NAF aircraft F900 with registration number NGR961.

While it was gathered that the Jos airport lacked the required parking space needed for such an influx of aircraft, some of the aircraft were forced to fly to Abuja to park, which is just about 30 minutes flight from Plateau.

This, Legit.ng understands made it easier for the pilots of the VIP jets to return to pick up their passengers after an old and unused aircraft hangar at the airport was used for parking by some of the arriving aircraft.

