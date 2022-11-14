Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, anxiety continues to heighten as electorates prepare to cast their votes.

NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Kwankwaso of the NNPP has reeled out his major plans if he emerges victorious

He vowed that he would revive the education and health sector as he also promised not to travel overseas for medical checkups like the incumbent

FCT, Abuja - Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has vowed not to go overseas for medical checkups like President Muhammadu Buhari if elected into office in 2023.

The former Kano state governor made this known at the People’s Townhall 2023 staged by Channels Television on Sunday, November 13.

The former Kano state governor said there is a need to revive the education and health sectors because they are intertwined. Photo: NNPP

As reported by Daily Trust, Kwankwaso revealed that his major priority is fostering education which will in turn breed medical professionals of the finest quality to handle the health sector.

He said

“I will do everything under the sun not to go anywhere [abroad] for any medic*tion.

“The failures we have today, the one we said we are going to correct, affects all sectors, including health and I am happy to inform you that our package starts with education as we did in Kano.

"We built five institutions under the ministry of health – two nursing schools, two midwifery schools, and a health technology college."

Kwankwaso speaks on his milestone as Kano state governor

Kwankwaso further revealed that during his time as governor in Kano, vibrant men and women were sponsored oversea to further their academic prowess in medicine.

He said:

“We sent men and women abroad in addition to all the scholarships to read medicines. We improved all our general hospitals in Kano.

“We have been to these hospitals, seen all the equipment there [foreign hospitals] and there is no one that Nigeria cannot purchase. So, there is not much difference with what we have here in our hospitals.”

