NNPP flagbearer, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, said his administration if elected into office, will scrap security

The ex-Kano state governor revealed that it was another scheme used by state governors to siphon public funds

He revealed that throughout his eight years tenure as Kano state governor, he did not take a penny from the security vote

Former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has revealed the schemes that state governors play to siphon public funds.

Kwankwaso who is the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNP), said the allocation of security votes was a means used by state governors to siphon public funds.

Senator Kwankwaso revealed that while he was governor of Kano state, he did not tamper with his security votes.

He made this known on Sunday, November 14 at the presidential town hall meeting in Abuja.

Senator Kwankwaso said during his tenure as Kano state governor, he did not tamper with the security votes allocated to his state.

He said:

“For the eight years I was a governor, I didn’t take a dime as a security vote, though I inherited a government that believed in that. What I did was to listen to the security challenges from the Commissioner of Police and if he or she successfully defended it, I took it to the council for approval.

“Security vote in my own opinion is a big way of stealing money and that was why I didn’t do it as a governor."

2023 election: Kwankwaso vows to scrap security vote if elected president

Senator Kwankwaso stated that if given the mandate to lead Nigeria at the 2023 presidential election, he will scrap the security vote.

As reported by The Nation, Senator Kwankwaso stated that he will prioritise boosting the efficiency of security agencies across the federation to combat terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and a host of other ills in society.

He said:

“We are very much aware of the issue of synergy and coordination within our security sector. And these are very key if we must make notable progress. That was what we did when I was the Minister of Defence.

“As a minister, I ensured we worked as a team and provided all that they needed to function.

“This we also did when I was the governor of Kano. We created a very conducive atmosphere to function in Kano."

