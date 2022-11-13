Nigerians have been asked to vote for not just their preferred presidential candidate but for a competent leader in the forthcoming general elections

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, who made this call, maintained Nigerians deserve leaders who can deliver democratic dividends

The religious body also noted that they are not backing or supporting any candidate but God will give Nigerians the leader they truly deserve in 2023

As Nigeria inches gradually towards the 2023 general elections, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, Dr. S.T.V Adegbite has said that the country is in dire need of a leader who can deliver the dividends of democracy, The Nation reported.

Adegbite made this call at the opening ceremony of the 9th Annual General Conference of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter held at the Love of Christ Generation Church on Victoria Island.

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, CAN reveals it does not have a preferred presidential candidate. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwanwaso

According to him,

“God will take control of our country and Nigeria will remain an indivisible entity. We just need somebody that can lead us right and give us the dividends of democracy and we must pray, once we pray, God will answer our prayers.”

CAN speaks on preferred presidential candidate

Speaking on the issue of preferred candidates, Adegbite said all the candidates belonged to the body of Christ.

“As Christians, we are not going to push any candidate, all the candidates belong to us but I can assure you that God is going to give us a man after his own heart,” he said.

The Lagos State CAN chairman also felicitated with the Special Apostle Segun Adio-led Lagos State Chapter of the church for the conference.

“Today is a day of celebration of all Christians, and a day of coming together of Christians and that is why I am here as the chairman of CAN to celebrate with them. I thank God for the C&S Unification Church of Nigeria and God will continue to be with them and it shall be well with all of them.”

