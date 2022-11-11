President Muhammadu Buhari is no stranger to criticism, as his entire stay in the Aso Villa has been laced with it

He has handled them well over the years, especially with his silence and ability to monster it without reacting

Nigerians came for him this time for his reply to King Charles III when the monarch asked if he had a house in the UK

President Muhammadu Buhari is now the latest victim of criticism following his recent conversation with King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

As reported by Punch, a video had surfaced on social media where President Buhari was being interviewed and he revealed the content of their conversation with the monarch when he asked him if he had a house in the United Kingdom.

President Buhari had a conversation with King Charles III during his latest visit to the United Kingdom. Photo: @toluogunlesi

President Buhari said:

“When he (King Charles III) asked me whether I have a house here (UK), I said no, even in Nigeria, the ones I have are those ones I built before I got into government. I am not very much interested in having assets all over the place. I feel freer when I have nothing.”

Nigerians react to viral video of Buhari's reply to King Charles III

Meanwhile, the response of President Buhari to the UK monarch's question was surprisingly greeted with a lot of criticism on social media.

Some believe the question was a deliberate sarcasm due to his frequent visit to the United Kingdom mostly on health grounds.

For some, they criticised the President for not staying true to his anti-corruption mantra while accusing him and his family of turning the European country into their second place of residence.

A Twitter user, Tobechi Eze in her reaction said:

"King Charles was basically asking why he is more in the Uk than his own country? How hard is that."

@oluafolah said:

"Is it that there were no important issues discussed than this condescending questions about how many houses he owned in the UK? It's indeed a shame on diplomatic relations."

Moses Iserhienrhien was also of the opinion that King Charles's question was rhetorical and laced with sarcasm.

He said:

"For the wise is the 'Why' the King asked Pres. Buhari that question. The last time he checked, Buhari spends more time in the Uk. Does he have a family in the Uk. E reach to ask Baba, do u v a house here. Na rhetorical question. Deep!"

