Business activities as well as vehicular movements were halted to a standstill yesterday in Benin City, Edo State, following the mammoth crowd that thronged the various streets of the city to welcome the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Addressing party supporters at the Baptist Convention Ground, along TV Road, Benin City, venue of Labour Party’s Presidential rally, the Presidential hopeful promised to rebuild the country if elected.

While assuring the people, particularly youths and women of his commitment towards securing the nation for the overall interest of the people, Obi further assured that if elected president of Nigeria, the people will no longer go to bed hungry.

“We will stop people from looting the nation’s treasury.

“Is about you (referring to the youths), with you, we will take back this country.

Source: Legit.ng