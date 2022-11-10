Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has denied dumping the PDP and Atiku for Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 elections

Omokri was reacting to a statement by Labour Party claiming one "Reno Onokiri" dumped Atiku for Peter

The former aide to ex-President Jonathan described the statement by the LP as propaganda, saying he remains a PDP member

United Kingdom (UK) - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to a report claiming one Reno Onokiri dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, the national publicity secretary of the LP, had claimed that "Onokiri", described as a former PDP chieftain, in a video, praised Peter Obi for good governance during his administration in Anambra.

In a statement on the LP's website, Abayomi said like "Onokiri", his other friends Femi Fani Kayode and Dino Melaye will soon declare their support for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

The name "Reno Onokiri" was strangely not heard of in Nigerian politics until the statement released by Labour Party.

The name closer is Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Jonathan.

Propaganda by Obidients: Reno Omokri reacts

Reacting to the development, Omokri said the use of the name "Reno Onokiri" is propaganda by Obidients, supporters of Obi.

He reiterated that he is only a member of the PDP in Nigeria and the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom (UK), where he is a resident.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"I have been inundated by calls. I thought I addressed this yesterday when UK Conservative Party @segalink asked me.

"It is propaganda by Obidients. I am a member of only 2 parties, the PDP and the UK Conservative Party. I am also aligned with, but not a member of, the Republican Party."

