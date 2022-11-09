A former chieftain of the PDP, Reno Onokiri, has been congratulated for joining the Labour Party and backing Peter Obi's presidential bid

Reno was said to have declared total support for Obi ahead of the 2023 elections in a viral video seen by Arabambi Abayomi, the national publicity secretary of the LP

Abayomi called on Nigerians to join the new defector in declaring support for the former Anambra governor

The leadership of the Labour Party has congratulated Reno Onokiri on his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join its platform.

Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, the national publicity secretary of the LP sent the congratulatory message to Onokiri in reference to a viral video where the former PDP chieftain was praising Peter Obi for good governance during his administration in Anambra.

The Labour Party called on Nigerians to support its presidential candidate

Source: UGC

Quoting Reno, Abayomi said:

"I am proud of their Man, he is my friend..he made money for himself in Private Sector and he made Money for Anambra State, he never borrowed money...’

Abayomi also quoted Peter Obi as Telling Nigerians about the indivisibility of Nigeria and the need to make it work.

Obi was quoted saying:

“Thank you all, we don’t have another Country apart from Nigeria..’

He assured Reno that the leadership of the party has what it takes lead Nigeria out of the woods.

Moreover, Abayomi said the party will accommodate Reno and make his defection worthwhile

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to follow Reno in declaring and expressing full support for the presidential ambition of Obi.

The news about Reno's defection was shared on Twitter by the Labour Party on Tuesday, November 8.

“I am not an ordinary man, I am a millionaire”, Peter Obi declares

Obi had revealed that he is indeed a millionaire and he has never said anything contrary to the fact.

Obi made this known in an interview he granted recently.

According to him, he does need to flaunt it around that he is rich. He added that he had never claimed to be a poor man.

He said:

"...I am not making the public not to know that I am rich. I own shares in companies here in Nigeria, I don’t have to flaunt it around, those companies pay me dividends and they give me my own money..."

Source: Legit.ng