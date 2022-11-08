The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, said his convoy was attacked by thugs in Kano

Doguwa added that some of his supporters were attacked with machetes and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment

The APC lawmaker said the political thugs also stole his car, even as he appealed for calm in the ruling party

Kano - Alhassan Doguwa, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, says "political thugs" attacked his convoy at the Mallam Aminu Kano Airport’s gate and vandalised his vehicle.

The prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that while ambushed at the airport, the assailants injured his supporters and stole his car in the Gandun Albasa area, adjacent to Bashir Tofa’s residence in a separate attack within the Kano’s metropolis.

2023 elections: Crisis in the Kano APC

The Kano state chapter of the APC witnessed some internal crisis recently, especially after Doguwa was accused of attacking the deputy governorship candidate of the party, Murtala Garo, with a teacup during a meeting.

Doguwa, however, denied attacking the deputy governorship candidate, saying he only protested against the party's leadership for sidelining members of the National Assembly from the state in the party’s affair.

Attack: AI was surprised, says Doguwa

Doguwa said he was surprised at the attack because he had made peace with Garo after the intervention of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Premium Times reported.

“My banners were damaged in the metropolis, my convoy was attacked at the (Kano) airport gate, my vehicle was vandalised and I know those behind it,” Doguwa said, even as he appealed for calm.

Doguwa: My supporters attacked with machetes

The federal lawmaker said some of his supporters were attacked and injured with machetes.

He said three of them are receiving treatment at hospitals while three others have been discharged.

However, Doguwa said he has forgiven those behind the incidents and apologised to Governor Ganduje and the party members and leaders who might have been offended by the fight between him and Garo.

