Following the crisis within the All Progressives Congress in Kano state, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa has said that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has intervened on the matter.

Vanguard reports that Doguwa who represents Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency assured that the crisis rocking the ruling party has been resolved.

Alhassan Doguwa confirmed that Governor Ganduje has resolved the crisis with the Kano APC. Photo; Alhassan Doguwa

The lawmaker confirmed that the state governor welded into the matter calling all parties involved to sheath their swords.

Doguwa and the APC's governorship candidate in the forthcoming general election had in the past days been enmeshed in a crisis.

However, with a five-hour reconciliation meeting organised by the Kano state governor, Doguwa said the crisis has been reviewed and the parties involved apologised to each other.

His words:

"His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has reconciled Murtala Sule Garo, and me.

“The meeting was attended by Nasiru Aliko Koki and the state APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, and the meeting started at 11 pm on Monday up to 4 am of today (Monday,).

“We reviewed the crisis and apologized to each other. The governor told us kind words. He showed each of us where we are wrong. He offered advice and said he considers us as his two sons.”

Doguwa also noted that he had already put the scuffle he had with Sule behind him and moved on to continue his commitment towards the success of the party in Kano and Nigeria as a whole.

