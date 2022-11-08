Lagos state's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chapter is beaming with confidence ahead of the 2023 polls

The party's leadership made this known while debunking reports that some of its candidates vying for seats at the state parliament were disqualified by INEC

The party has urged the general public to ignore such a report while reiterating that the party is focused and will not be distracted by mischievous moves from their counterparts

The Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed speculations that the bulk of its candidate vying for seats at the Lagos state parliament was disqualified.

As reported by the Leadership newspaper, the party urged the public to ignore the viral statement making the rounds that 21 out of its 40 candidates for legislative seats at the Lagos parliament were disqualified by INEC.

PDP chieftain, Olabode George was alleged to have issued a statement announcing the disqualification of 21 candidates vying for seats at the Lagos state parliament. Photo: Olabode George

This clarification was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos PDP publicity secretary, Hakeem Amode.

He stated that there was no such notification from the electoral body while assuring all its members not to be alarmed.

Amode said:

“We make bold to say such news is a figment of imagination of mischievousness. The leadership of PDP is more prepared now than ever before to win the general elections in Lagos State and Nigeria and to give Nigerians a new lease of life better than what is currently obtained under APC and cannot afford to give room for disqualification of the party’s candidates.”

PDP chieftain, Olabode George credited for false information

Legit.ng gathered that the alleged statement making the rounds was attributed to powerful southwest PDP chieftain, Olabode George.

It was further gathered that the content of the statement allegedly signed by the PDP chieftain disclosed that the affected candidates were disqualified on the premise that INEC did not supervise the election that produced them.

Amode, however, reminded the general public that INEC published all the names of all PDP candidates when the electoral body released names of candidates from all the political parties.

He also recalled that all the names of the 40 candidates vying for parliamentary seats in the state were published on INEC's website.

He said:

"We are therefore surprised to read a news story credited to our leader, who should know better and not fuel discord that could demoralize our hardworking candidates who are putting everything into the project to rescue and reengineer the governance of our dear state Lagos.”

