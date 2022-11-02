A federal high court in Kaduna has nullified the primary of the PDP for the Kaduna central senatorial district over irregularities

The June primary had produced Lawal Adamu, a strong ally of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the candidate of the party for the senatorial district

But Justice Garba Umar stated that all the complaints by the plaintiff, Usman Ibrahim, are substantial and, therefore, ordered the court to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days

Kaduna, Kaduna - Lawal Adamu, an ally of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has suffered a strong setback as a federal high court sitting in Kaduna nullified his election.

On Wednesday, November 2, the court nullified Adamu's election as the PDP candidate for Kaduna central senatorial district and ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary, Tribune reported.

Why Atiku's ally was disqualified

Usman Ibrahim had filed a suit before the court, praying for the nullification of the PDP primaries conducted in June over alleged irregularities.

Ibrahim argued that the election was full of over-voting, falsifying the delegate list, and denying his supporters' right to vote.

He then urged the court to cancel the PDP primary in the Kaduna central senatorial district that eventually produced Lawal Adamu as the party's candidate.

While delivering his judgement, Justice Garba Umar said that the plaintiff's complaints were substantial. He then nullified the election.

Umar ordered the PDP to conduct a fresh primary within the next 14 days and ensure that the environment accommodates all contestants to participate in the primary.

While speaking on the judgment, Usman Ibrahim maintained that the common man has no hope other than the judiciary.

The plaintiff then expressed gratitude to his supporters and all those who stood behind him for justice.

