Emmanuel Udom, the governor of Akwa Ibom state and chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council, has reportedly threatened to dump Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate

The governor is said to be annoyed with the refusal of Atiku to release campaign funds for the state to start campaigning on time

Udom will be the second governor in Atiku's camp that has threatened to dump the former vice president in one week

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been plunged into another crisis ahead of the 2023 presidential election with the latest resignation threat from the chairman of Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign council (PCC), Emmanuel Udom.

According to The Sun, the governor of Akwa Ibom is reportedly not pleased with the refusal of the party to release campaign funds for the state chapter of the party.

The governor was reported to have confided in some members of his circle about his frustration with Atiku’s refusal to release funds for his campaign in the state.

Source disclosed that though the PDP is the ruling party in the state, Atiku is not popular among the people, which was why Governor Udom is planning to start campaigning early.

The source’s statement reads in part:

“At the moment, our governor has said he would not be spending a dime of the state’s funds on the presidential campaign because we don’t even have more than enough resources for our national and state Assemblies campaigns.”

How many PDP governors have threatened to dump Atiku's camp?

Within 1 week, Udom will be the second PDP governor in Atiku's camp, threatening to dump the former vice president for one reason or another.

On Monday, November 7, Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state and deputy chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council in Northeast, also threatened to dump Atiku's camp over an alleged intelligent report that Atiku is not supporting his second-term bid.

