Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu may win the Lagos governorship election in 2023 to retain his seat for another four years

This position is supported by an online poll conducted in October by NOI Polls and commissioned by ANAP Foundation

The poll shows that while Governor Sanwo-Olu is leading, the PDP and Labour Party candidates are far behind him

A recent poll commissioned by ANAP Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls has revealed that the incumbent governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is likely to retain his seat during the 2023 general elections.

According to the poll which sampled registered voters in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu is said to be enjoying a significant lead in what it called a three-horse race for the governor, Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP), Premium Times reports.

The poll reveals that Sanwo-Olu may emerge as the winner of the election

Source: UGC

While Sanwo-Olu is at the topmost spot, he is followed by Adediran and Rhodes-Vivour respectively.

The poll shows that 93 percent of the respondents were aware of Sanwo-Olu, 67% recognised Adediran of the PDP and 23% were aware of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of LP.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It was gathered from the data that all other candidates aside from Sanwo-Olu scored below 20% in terms of name recognition.

However, the organisers of the poll made it clear that it is not decided yet as some persons described as undecided voters will have their say during the coming poll.

A statement from NOI Poll on this said:

“While this Governorship Poll result shows some significant trends, it is key to note that the race is not completely over as undecided/swing voters would ultimately have their say on which candidate emerges as Governor of Lagos State in the 2023 governorship elections.

“In summary, our October 2022 Polls indicate that the race is not completely over, as the undecided voters and those who refused to reveal their preferred candidate are large enough to turn the tables.

“However, ANAP Foundation has concluded that the trends are clear enough to establish the front-runners and so our subsequent polls will concentrate on the three leading candidates only.”

2023: After being ignored by Wike, Jandor receives the biggest insult of his life from Sanwo-Olu’s aide

The Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, had described Adediran as an “insult” to electorates in the state.

He alleged that the PDP governorship candidate remains an “apprentice candidate and politician”, adding that he was contesting to learn and test the water of politics.

Jandor is in a training school, Akosile noted

Akosile, who was reacting to comments by Adediran that he would defeat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his “godfathers” during next year’s election, maintained that politicians are allowed to delve into “wishful thinking”.

Source: Legit.ng