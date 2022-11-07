The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have lost about 300 members to the ruling APC in Ondo state ahead of the 2023 general election

Ade Adetimehin, the state chairman of the APC in Ondo state, received the defectors at an event in Idanre

One of the defectors, Barrister Akinmoyo Gbenga, said he believed in the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu's capacity to govern Nigeria well

Idanre LGA, Ondo state - No fewer than 300 chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Idanre local government area of Ondo state.

The APC's director of media and publicity, Steve Otaloro, disclosed this on Monday, November 7.

Tinubu's presidential ambition gets a boost with the defection of 300 PDP chieftains to the APC in Ondo state. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Otaloro said the defectors were grassroots political leaders from different parts of the local government, The Punch reported.

Ondo APC chairman welcomes defectors

Legit.ng gathers that the defectors were welcomed to the APC at an event held in Idanre town by the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin.

He commended them for their courage to join the “winning team”.

Adetimehin also assured them that no one would be treated as new party members, saying they would be treated equally.

2023 elections: Use your experience to work for APC, Adetimehin tells defectors

Adetimehin also urged them to use their political experience and influence to work for the success of all candidates of APC in the forthcoming general elections.

“If 300 people left a political party, it means a lot, and at the grassroots for that matter. Idanre is full of progressive people. I can assure you now that any time, any day, APC will win Idanre Local Government in 2023 general elections," he said.

One of the defectors speaks on Tinubu

One of the defectors and former spokesman to Eyitayo Jegede, former PDP governorship candidate, Barrister Akinmoyo Gbenga, said he believed in the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu to turn around the country for the better.

“Let us not be sentimental, let’s talk about the candidate, somebody who can get us back on track. I, therefore, at the end of the day made calculated and deliberate decisions to move to a party that will not be only good to me but move my community forward and the nation at large.

“I strongly believe that Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has the potential to transform Nigeria. Let us rally round him," Akinmoyo stated.

Nigerians react

Xhristo Frances Anyaehie commented on Facebook:

"The way these so called politicians jumb from one party to another drives me nut, those guys hustle for illegal and easy cash pass the poor masses who really need the help but so sorry these poor masses can kill and quarrel each other over same dubious leaders who keep them poor forever."

Sheik Hameed Tijani said:

"This is the Reason people don't know what part to vote for, because PDP APC LP are the same father and mother, you guys share the same blood."

Adeniyi Mahroof Niyi said:

"Nigerians should stop d ideas of mixing political parties with d contestants...... They're far far different. Let us check d antecedents of all d contestants."

Lawson Anthony said:

"I’m not surprised, I know sycophants who will still vote APC because of tribe, religion, money instead of credibility."

Ex-commissioner, other APC chieftains defect to PDP in Ondo state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yetunde Adeyanju, the immediate past commissioner for water resources in Ondo state, Yetunde Adeyanju, dumped the APC for the PDP in the state.

Adeyanju had resigned from the cabinet of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu a few weeks before.

She defected to the opposition party with the former chairman of the local government, Taye Oguniyi, and many other APC chieftains and their supporters across the state.

