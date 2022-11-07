In the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, the APC and PDP members continue to throw subliminal shots at each other

Recently, Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the APC, pounced on the presidential candidate of the PDP

Fani-Kayode stated that the opposition party is in panic as they are scared of Bola Tinubu's chances of emerging victorious at the presidential polls

FCT, Abuja - Femi Fani-Kayode, the director of special media projects and new media for the presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar is scared of Tinubu.

As reported by ThisDay newspaper, Fani-Kayode made this known via a statement made available to pressmen.

The duo of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been tipped by many political enthusiasts as favourites to win the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The former aviation minister said the opposition party has continued to dwell on insinuating that his principal and flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, is not medically fit the take on the affairs of Nigeria.

He said:

“Tinubu has nothing to hide and has no skeletons in his cupboard. Atiku cannot come anywhere near Asiwaju in terms of his mental or physical virility or acumen. Whether mentally, physically, or spiritually, Atiku is very far behind.”

2023: "Tinubu is a man of integrity" - Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode described Tinubu as a man of integrity and nobility who has never betrayed his followers who stood by him.

He said:

“He is loyal to his own to a fault, whilst Atiku does not know the meaning of the word.”

Fani-Kayode further dismissed the claim that Atiku was instrumental to the success of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He stated that Atiku had no right to such claims as he was the one frustrating the good efforts of the Obasanjo at the time.

He further noted that Atiku and his cohort are in panic mode, knowing fully well that his principal (Tinubu) will emerge victorious in the forthcoming presidential elections in 2023.

Fani-Kayode said:

“Atiku and his camp know that Jagaban will win this election hands down and as each day passes, it is getting clearer. That is why they resort to nothing but falsehood, insults, and abuse. That is why the only thing they talk about is Jagaban’s health and age.”

