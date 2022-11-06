Barrister Juliet Isi Ikhayere got Nigerians talking recently after she declared her support for Peter despite being a member of the ADC

Ikhayere, 28, is the 2023 ADC candidate for the AMAC/Bwari constituency in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

She was recently selected as one of the t 8 exceptional, forward thinking young women with a passion to serve Nigeria by Elect Her

FCT, Abuja - A House of Representatives candidate for the AMAC/Bwari constituency in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) recently stunned Nigerians on social media when she declared her support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Peter Obi has gotten the support of one of Nigeria's most formidable young woman in politics ahead of 2023. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In a tweet that went viral on Friday, October 14, Barrister Juliet Isi Ikhayere declared her support for Obi after sharing a photo of herself and the LP presidential candidate in a single banner with the words:

“Unapologetically, aligning with the masses choice. To a Nigeria that works for us all.”

The tweet got a lot of thumbs up from 'OBIdients' - supporters of Obi and others Nigerians who commended her for her bravery.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng in Abuja, Barrister Ikhayere is a former national secretary of the Young Lawyers Forum, explained why she took the decision.

Her words:

“I am not a coward, one of the reasons I declared my support for Peter Obi is because he has positive records that people can see. I believe with him in the saddle, we will see a government that is accountable to the people and practice transparency.”

Asked if she doesn't feel that what she is doing is an anti-party activity, Barrister Ikhayere said:

“My party has already expelled our presidential candidate, but that is not the issue, we all know that our presidential candidate has not been campaigning.

“The only people that can sue me for anti-party activity is my party and they have not done that. And that's because I know they know I am a person of integrity. Labour Party cannot sue me because I cannot be subjected to their constitution.

“In any case, before being a candidate, I am a Nigerian. Even if I am not running for office, I would still be at the forefront for Peter Obi. I am not a coward.

“Peter Obi's emergence is timely, it has been able to reshape our political atmosphere. And I am not speaking as a politician, I am speaking as an ordinary Nigerian.”

