President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians can feed themselves if they go back to the various farms across the country

The president anyone who is really hungry would pick up his tools and head to the farm instead of complaining

He also said the closure of land borders and other policies introduced by his administration to guarantee food security have yielded positive outcomes

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians don’t have any reason to complain of hunger when the country is blessed with vast land for farming.

Buhari made the comment during a recorded interview with Tambari Hausa TV which aired on Wednesday night, November 2.

Daily Nigerian newspaper reports that while responding to a question on the high rate of hunger in the country, the president said anyone who is really hungry would pick up his tools and head to the farm.

According to him, the closure of land borders and other policies introduced by his administration to guarantee food security have yielded positive outcomes.

His words:

“If you are trying to report me to Nigerians that I didn’t fulfill my promise, let me ask you, when I assumed office, didn’t I order the closure of the land borders for almost two years?

“I took that decision to stop rice importation and said we should farm what we eat or die of hunger.

“I said that since we have farm land and God has blessed us with rain, what reason does a Nigerian have to say he’s hungry? If you are hungry, go to the farm.”

Speaking further, the president said:

“I’m aware that floods have ravaged some farmlands this season but we are still selling rice made in Nigeria, and we can feed ourselves. Is that not an achievement?

“We have workers who left their air-conditioned offices and went into farming, and they had bounty harvests. So, we are grateful.”

On the fight against corruption, the president also said that a lot of successes had been made.

When reminded that corruption still thrives right under his nose, Buhari challenged those with genuine evidence to present it to the anti-graft agencies.

