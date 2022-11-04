The APC in Adamawa has suffered a major setback as its top member, Aishatu Dahiru, who is popularly known as Binani as the campaign coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council in the state

Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, has stepped down as the coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council in Adamawa State.

This was disclosed in a statement she personally signed, indicating her intention to step aside till the outcome of the appeal she filed against the nullification of her election as the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Daily Trust reported.

Recall that Binani won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state but was recently annulled by a federal high court in Yola.

Her statement reads in part:

“Senator Aishatu Binani steps aside as Adamawa State Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Coordinator pending the outcome of Appeal Court case filed. The PCC is urged to appoint an interim coordinator in the meantime.”

She has been accused by the party's leadership in the state of sidelining the party as she singlehandedly appointed campaign team members in the state.

A source within her camp disclosed that she decided to quit the position on Thursday, November 3, when a remark against some senior stakeholders of the party, including ex-governor Murtala Nyako, from a party member, angered her.

