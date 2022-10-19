Women in Adamawa have thronged out in their hundreds to protest against the high court judgment that nullified the APC governorship primary that produced Aishatu Binanu

Binanu's opponent in the election, Nuru Ribadu, challenged her victory, and the court agreed that the primary was not conducted in accordance with the relevant rules

The senator is the only female governorship aspirant in Nigeria, and the court not only disqualified but also stopped the party from participating in the guber election

Yola, Adamawa - Hundreds of women in Adamawa state have stormed the streets of the state capital in protest against the court ruling which voided the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary that produced Aishatu Ahmed Binani.

On Friday, October 14, a federal high court in Yola, the state capital, ruled against Binani as a governorship candidate and said the APC has no candidate in the general election, The Nation reported.

Women protest the disqualification of the only female governorship aspirant in Nigeria Photo Credit: @TheNationNews

Source: Twitter

Why was the court disqualified APC in Adamawa

The court’s decision followed deliberation of the case filed by Binani’s opponent in the primary, Nuru Ribadu, stating that the election was conducted without compliance with the relevant rules.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The court’s decision, however, fueled reactions from women across the state on Wednesday, October 19, when they gathered at the state capital and marched across the street.

They alleged that the judgment was not far from a grand conspiracy against women.

How many women contesting for the governorship election in 2023

Some of their chants included:

“It’s Binani we want,”; “No Binani, No Election”; “There is no country without Women,”; ”The conspiracy against women is too much.”

The women walked through major streets and visited the APC secretariat in the state. The leader of the protestants, Comfort Ezra, urged all women to stand up for Binani.

Her statement reads in part:

“The recent court judgement by the Federal High Court which refused to uphold the election of the only female governorship candidate in Nigeria for the 2023 general election, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani of APC, is a wake-up call to all women in Nigeria and not Adamawa State alone. We call on all women across the country to ensure that she is not ripped of her mandate through technicalities.”

2023 Elections: List of governors contesting for second term in office and their chances

Legit.ng earlier reported that no less than 11 sitting governors will contest for second terms in the 2023 governorship election.

Some of these governors have a high chance of winning their re-election bid with little or no itch.

However, others could face tough challenges in the 2023 poll due to one challenge or the other confronting them in their states.

Source: Legit.ng