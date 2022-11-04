Bandits operating in Niger state have issued a threat to residents and farmers in the Magama district

The bandits warned that all farmers in the area will have to pay their taxes to them (the criminals) before they can be allowed to harvest the crops

According to the residents, many other community members have fled their homes for fear of bandits' attack on the village

Farmers in Atabo and its neighbouring communities in Magama district of Niger state have expressed concern after bandits reportedly threatened to tax them before allowing them to harvest during the dry season, Daily Trust reports.

It was gathered that the bandits broke into the community of Atabo on Tuesday, November 1, and kidnapped village chief Alhaji Mylabo and his younger brother.

The bandits operating in Niger state have ordered farmers to pay taxes to them before they can harvest their crops. Photo: Niger state government

Village chief's abduction and release

One of the residents in the community confirmed that the village chief was released Wednesday and that kidnappers had detained his brother.

The resident's words:

“They released the village head on Wednesday and he was told to inform the family of his younger brother to pay N7 million ransom.

"They also told him that if this ransom was not paid on time, they would not allow us to harvest our crops this dry season until we pay tax. As I speak with you, some people have fled their homes since Tuesday’s attack."

He also called on the government at all levels to help them with security operatives that would protect farmers in the area while harvesting their crops.

