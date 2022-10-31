A former deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje, has narrated his ordeal in the hands of some kidnappers who abducted him and some other passengers along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday, October 28.

In a statement released by his son, Adewale Agbaje, on Monday, October 31, the former UI DVC said he is happy to be alive as he was released by his kidnappers on Sunday, October 30, evening.

Professor Adigun said he was shot in his head by his abductors. Photo: Adigun Agbaje

Source: UGC

Having spent two nights in the forest between Oyo and Ogun state, Agbaje said his heart goes out to five other victims who are still left in the forest with the kidnappers.

He noted that the remaining victims of the abduction which took place on the highway are two young ladies, two young men and a middle-aged person.

Narrating his ordeal with the notorious kidnappers, Agbaje said he was shot at by the kidnappers in the process of his abduction.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

"I was shot at in the head during the abduction process.

"I thank God that the bullet that went through my car’s windscreen left only a skin deep wound on my head even though it left a gaping hole in the cap I was wearing. I did not even know about this till Saturday morning when I saw caked blood on my cap.

"I am undergoing comprehensive health checks and so it may take some time to thank all my family, including my in-laws, friends and in-laws to my children, my own friends, colleagues and all Nigerians."

He further expressed his profound appreciation to friends, family and associates and the security agencies for their total support and generosity towards ensuring his release.

He added:

"I am quite grateful for all your efforts. You all kept hope alive and ensured that the sensitive negotiations came to a successful end when I regained freedom yesterday evening.

"As stated earlier, my heart goes to those young female undergraduates, the young men and the middle-aged person I left behind with the kidnappers. I may not be reachable now but as soon as I get medical clearance from my doctors, I will be thanking all of you personally.”

Train attack: Terrorists free 7 hostages

In another development, another seven hostages were released by the terrorists prior to the release of 90-year-old Halima.

The seven freed passengers are a family of 6, including an 18-month-old baby girl, 5 other members of the family, and a 60-year-old sick woman.

Their release was confirmed by Tukur Mamu, a media consultant to Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, who confirmed that they were released on the intervention of Gumi.

Agbaje regains freedom after 2 nights in kidnappers’ den

Adigun Agbaje, a professor of Political Science, one of UI’s most respected products ever was recently kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

After spending two nights in the kidnapper's den, the former deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, was released and details surrounding his freedom remain unknown.

Meanwhile, Agbaje was kidnapped on Saturday along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after a gunfire exchange between police officers and the abductors.

Source: Legit.ng