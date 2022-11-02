Ahmad Sani Kaura, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state, was reported dead on Wednesday, November 2.

Channels TV reports that Kaura slumped and died during a peace accord meeting with the Zamfara state council of Ulama ahead of the 2023 general elections

According to a chieftain of the PDP in the northern state, Aminu Umar, the chairman was sick and was yet to fully recover before attending the meeting.

