Tragedy as PDP Chairman in Zamfara State Slumps, Dies
Ahmad Sani Kaura, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state, was reported dead on Wednesday, November 2.
Channels TV reports that Kaura slumped and died during a peace accord meeting with the Zamfara state council of Ulama ahead of the 2023 general elections
According to a chieftain of the PDP in the northern state, Aminu Umar, the chairman was sick and was yet to fully recover before attending the meeting.
