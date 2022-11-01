A former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed deep sadness over the death of Adeleke Ifeanyi

Kalu who is the chief whip of the Senate said on Tuesday, November 1, that he has cancelled all his engagements for the day to mourn with the Adelekes

The APC former presidential aspirant noted that Ifeanyi will be missed by everyone and prayed that God will accept the deceased

The Senate's chief whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted to the heartbreaking news of Adeleke Ifeanyi's death.

In a tweet on Tuesday, November 1, Kalu said he is both sober and saddened by Davido's loss, adding that the singer's son will be missed by everyone.

Kalu said he is saddened by Ifeanyi's death (Photo: @Naija_PR, @OUKtweets)

Source: Twitter

Also, the former Abia state governor noted in his condolence message that he has cancelled all his engagements for the day to mourn the deceased quietly.

He prayed that God should accept prayers offered on Ifeanyi's behalf.

He wrote:

"Dear David/Chioma, I am sober, I am deeply saddened by the loss of your son, Ifeanyi. I have canceled my official engagements today to mourn him quietly. Ifeanyi will be missed by everyone. May the Creator accept our prayers on his behalf."

