Loyalists of Rauf Aregbesola in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed surprise over the omission of his name in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council.

The publicity secretary of the minister's faction in the APC, Abiodun Agboola, told Punch that he and his colleagues were expecting that their principal will get a position of prominence in the campaign council.

Agboola on Tuesday, November 1, said the expectation was based on the age-long relationship between Tinubu and Aregbesola who was his DG during the former's governorship campaign in Lagos.

Aregbesola will work for Tinubu - APC faction

The secretary of the faction noted that while they do not know why Aregbesola's name is missing from the list, he will work for Tinubu's victory in the coming presidential election.

His words:

“Actually, we were surprised that his name was not included in the list when it came out. We don’t know what is responsible for that but we felt that with his closeness to Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu), he was supposed to be given a prominent role in the campaign.

“As a true party man, he will definitely contribute towards the success of Asiwaju during the next election. But we felt that he deserved to be there. He knows Asiwaju very well; he knows him in and out. Asiwaju also knows his capabilities. At a certain point in time, he was the DG of Asiwaju when he was campaigning for the governorship in Lagos state.

“We felt he deserves more, but if the party hierarchy says that he has to come in as a member of the Executive Committee, there must be a reason behind that which is not known to us. He is a party man who is loyal to the party. Ogbeni Aregbesola will definitely play his role during the next election.”

