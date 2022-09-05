Ahead of the 2023 general elections, mass defection has hit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state

Hundreds of APC members dumped the party for the opposition PDP and were officially received on Monday, September 5

The local government chairman of the PDP in Ifedore LGA, Dare Owolafe, assured the new members of justice, fairness, and equity

Igbara-Oke, Ondo state - Hundreds of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ifedore local government area of Ondo state have defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defection, according to The Punch, took place at the PDP secretariat, Igbara-Oke, the headquarters of the council area, on Monday, September 5.

Hundreds of APC members in Ondo state have joined the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: @PdpOndo

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that leaders of the PDP in the local government and the state were in attendance to receive the defectors.

2023: LGA PDP chairman Owolafe makes promise to defectors

Welcoming the defectors, the local government chairman of the PDP, Chief Dare Owolafe, assured the new members of justice, fairness, and equity among members of the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also called on others to join the opposition party, describing it as a winning party.

His words:

"We are very happy to have APC members in our midst and we believe that it will boost the moral of our great party, it is a welcome development.”

The immediate past chairman of the party, Clement Faboyede, also described the development as a dawn of a new era.

He said the mass defection to the PDP was expected because Nigeria is no longer at ease under the APC-led government.

“We can’t continue like this. The APC government has failed woefully. When Goodluck Jonathan was there as a president, we knew how the country was and we know how it is today.

“That is why we are saying no to the APC government come 2023 general election. Nigerians should vote out the APC from ward level to the federal level. They have done havoc, they have failed woefully," Faboyede said.

Tinubu supporters raise alarm, fear over possibility of APC losing presidency in 2023

Meanwhile, some supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, have said that the party may lose its grip in Oyo state.

The supporters under the aegis of Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) called on the national leadership of the party to resolve the internal crisis in the state.

The national coordinator of the DOJ, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, appealed to the Oyo state governorship candidate for the party, Senator Teslim Folarin to re-trace his step and change his style.

Source: Legit.ng