The national women leader for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Betta Edu, has been celebrated by the First Lady and several other Nigerians

Edu while celebrating her birthday pledged to place an orphan on full scholarship all through university studies

According to the women leader, the APC's 2023 presidential candidate victory at the polls is key to Nigeria's peace and unity

Nigerians across the country have come together to celebrate the national women leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Betta Edu, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, October 27.

These Nigerians including the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, described the award-winning gender advocate as a mobilizer, a super performer, a hard-working, resilient, energetic, resourceful and very intelligent leader.

Betta Edu offered a full scholarship to a university to a Nigerian on her birthday. Photo: Betta Edu

Source: Twitter

Also described as one with numerous achievements and invaluable contributions to the growth of the womenfolk and nation-building at large, Edu was spotted as one who encourages and supports other women to rise up and achieve their full potential.

The leadership of the party noted that Edu, through her capacity as APC's women leader brought excellence to governance and redefined leadership of women in the country.

Some other Nigerians especially women who celebrated Edu include the wife of the APC's 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen, governors, the leadership of the National Assembly, wives of governors, APC women leaders at all levels, members of the Progressive Young Women Forum Leadership across the 36 stats and the Federal Capital Territory among many others.

Scholarship to orphans in Nigeria

Edu was also affirmed to be the youngest and the best woman leader of a political party in the political history of Nigeria.

In her eulogy, the national president of the Progressives Young Women Forum and special adviser on political matters to the APC national women leader, Seun Bosede Osamaye said that in furtherance of activities marking the birthday celebrations, Edu and her team reached out to the poor and the less privileged by visiting orphanages.

Some of the homes reached out to include Hope for survival orphanage and Adorable Angel Orphanage Home in Abuja where she donated cash, materials and food items worth millions of naira.

One of the recipients of Edu's goodwill, Bianca Nneoma Anazado, an orphan at the Adorable Angels Orphanage was awarded a scholarship to study from primary to university level by Edu.

Speaking on her birthday, Edu enjoined all Nigerians to help her reach out and show love to the poor and vulnerable around them as a show of support for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

She described Tinubu as Nigeria's key to having a peaceful and better society.

Worthy of mention is the #SmileChallenge which had people send in pictures taken with the woman leader for a raffle draw with the prize of millions of naira for the winners to empower them. Almost 300 people sent in their pictures. And the Star prize winner is an orphan from Taraba.

