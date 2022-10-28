The Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's presidential ticket has again been sealed by a strong APC chieftain

This is as the Former Niger Delta Affairs Minister Senator Godswill Akpabio has promised to ensure Tinubu emerges victorious in Akwa Ibom in 2023

Akpabio made this vow when he inaugurated his campaign council in the state ahead of the forthcoming general elections

The former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has pledged to mobilise grassroots support in Akwa Ibom and beyond for the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akpabio, who is APC senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North West, said making Tinubu the next president is a task that must be accomplished for the security and prosperity of Nigeria, The Nation reported.

Ahead of 2023, Akpabio backs Tinubu's presidential ambition. Photo credit: @officialABAT @Senator_Akpabio)

Source: Facebook

Akpabio declares support for Tinubu's ambition, gives reason

Speaking at the inauguration of his campaign council, Akpabio urged all members of APC to go to all nooks and crannies of the State to canvass for votes for Tinubu, himself and all other candidates of the party.

“I was planning to come back to this State as your president. When I assessed the APC, I noticed that we needed peace and unity in the party and since the Northern Governors in their show of patriotism, have decided that power should come to the south, I had to give my support to one of the founding fathers of the party and a man with vision and mission, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

APC is the party to beat in 2023, chieftain boasts

Inaugurating the council at the campaign office, in Ikot Ekpene Local Government, the vice chairman of the APC presidential campaign council, stated that the party “is the one to beat in the forthcoming election in 2023 across the country.”

According to the former Senate Minority Leader, ” the people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District will support their son, Senator Godswill Akpabio in 2023.”

2023 elections: Tough condition given as APC in prominent state threatens to support another party

Former Governor Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been warned to drop his senatorial ambition in Akwa Ibom northwest district ahead of the 2023 poll.

The warning came on Tuesday, October 4, from a chieftain of the APC in Akwa Ibom, Don Etiebet, who maintained that Akpabio will face an embarrassing defeat if he refuses to drop his bid.

In a statement seen by The Punch, Etiebet argued that the entire people of Annang land are tired of what he described as “brother dey chop, brother no chop”.

APC draws battleline with INEC, insists Akpabio must be recognised

Meanwhile, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to recognise, accept or publish the name of Akpabio as a senatorial candidate, the ruling party insisted that he is its candidate.

The INEC’s commission for information and chairman voter education, Festus Okoye, had recently noted that the commission did not recognise the two politicians.

Okoye said:

”For the records, the commission has not recognised either of the two personalities as a senatorial candidate. For clarity, the Form EC9 (submission of names of candidates by political parties) is the form uploaded by parties on the INEC nomination portal."

Source: Legit.ng