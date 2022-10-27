FCT, Abuja - Former Nigeria's Chief of Army staff and ambassador of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin, Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd) CFR, is set to be honoured at the Nigerian Legion and Green Heroes Foundations Award 2022.

This was made known in a statement issued by the foundation in Abuja and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, October 26.

TY Buratai is currently Nigeria's ambassador to the Republic of Benin. Photo: TY Buratai (MFR)

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, Ambassador Buratai will be conferred a special honour at the event for his gallant service to Nigeria and the military.

This is coming some days after President Muhammadu Buhari conferred him the national honour of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) in Abuja.

Ambassador Buratai to be special guest

Meanwhile, the organisers also disclosed that Ambassador Buratai would also feature as the special guest of honour besides being an award recipient.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Nigerian Legion and Green Heroes Foundations Award is slated for Friday, November 11, at the international conference in Abuja.

The award is staged to recognise and honour Nigeria's military veterans who had distinguished themselves in past campaigns while representing Nigeria.

As contained in the statement, the organiser said:

"The initiative is designed to specifically elucidate on their sacrifices and the need to appreciate their selfless service to nation and humanity."

Source: Legit.ng