Nigeria's main opposition party has again bragged about winning the southeast states in the forthcoming general elections

This is as Atiku's running mate and governor of Delta state boasts the opposition PDP will floor other parties in Anambra in 2023

Ifeanyi Okowa noted that the PDP will take over Anambra despite the dominance of the ruling APC, and Peter Obi's party, Labour Party in the state

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the PDP will win in Anambra State in the 2023 election.

According to The Punch, Okowa insisted that the PDP will take Anambra, despite the dominance of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the state and the Labour Party, whose candidate, Mr. Peter Obi is also from the state.

Okowa says PDP will win Anambra in next year's election.

Source: Facebook

The PDP running mate to Atiku Abubakar stated this in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Sunday, October 23, during the 20th Ofala Festival of the traditional ruler of the ancient kingdom, Obi Alfred Achebe.

Okowa was represented by the leader of the presidential campaign council in the state, Obiora Okonkwo, who is also the chairman of United Nigeria Airline.

He said,

“PDP is fully prepared for the campaign. Anambra has always been the home of PDP, and you may wish to check it.

"In the past, we have won landslide in all the presidential elections, and almost all the time, we have won majority of the national assembly elections, and I do not think this will be different."

PDP will take campaign to he grassroots level in Anambra state, Okowa noted

Okonkwo disclosed that the campaign committee of PDP will campaign in every ward and local government of the top southeast state to curry votes.

He eulogised the traditional ruler of Onitsha Kingdom, Obi Alfred Achebe for holding a colourful Ofala Cultural Festival, while also enjoining other monarchs and communities to join in showcasing African culture.

Atiku vows to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity as PDP hosts rally in Uyo

Earlier, Atiku promised to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, poverty, disunity and youth unemployment.

He stated this on Monday, October 10 during the official kick-off of the PDP presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, said if elected he would fix Nigeria’s education sector.

He said the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and poor condition of the nation’s universities and welfare of university teachers will be addressed headlong.

2023: Atiku Abubakar says Arewa needs a pan-Nigerian leader

Recall that Atiku recently said that the credential of national inclusivity, not ethnicity should be an ideal that the northern part of the county should examine in electing a new president for the country in the 2023 elections.

The former vice president of Nigeria made the remarks when he featured as a guest of the Arewa Joint Committee interactive sessions with various presidential candidates of political parties on Saturday, October 15 in Kaduna.

He noted that with a political career that spans more than three decades, he stands shoulder-high as a northerner who has built bridges of unity across the country.

Source: Legit.ng