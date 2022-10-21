Aisha Buhari was recently quoted to have apologised to Nigerians in her Independence Day message to citizens

The First Lady has confirmed that she indeed apologised to Nigerians, noting that their expectations may not have been met

She, however, stated unequivocally that the present APC-led government has tried its best for Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has said that due to many expectations Nigerians have of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, she is not sure if the government has met them.

Aisha stated this in an interview with the BBC, saying that this is the reason she apologized to Nigerians.

Aisha Buhari said the APC-led government may have not met expectations but the administration tried its best. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Her words:

“The expectations on us were so high and maybe after seven years, we haven’t met their expectations. Only God knows what is in somebody’s mind.

“As a human being, you can’t say you are right or you have done what you should, so the government has really tried, the administration did its best but may not be the best for others. So we must apologize to Nigerians wther we met their expectations or not.”

Asked the areas she thought the government failed the most, Aisha said she didn’t follow the government programmes.

She said:

“I don’t know, because I run my office like a charity; I only accept people, but I don’t belong to politics. All I do is support them in terms of health or education. I don’t follow what they do.”

According to her, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the next presidential election, adding that she has no political ambition after the 2023 general elections.

Her words:

“APC will win the election. By God’s grace. We faced a big challenge because when my husband came to power there was no resources, but I insisted that we are the ones who said we will do it and we have to do it.

“I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be the wife of the president. It’s a great position. I thank God and I am asking him to make us finish safely and to hand over power to the APC government.

“I don’t have any political ambitions. I will be the wife of the former president, what else am I looking for?”

