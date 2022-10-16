Ahead of the 2023 elections, former Kano emir Muhammadu Sanusi II said Nigerians should not vote for any candidate claiming things will become easy when he/she is elected

The former CBN governor said it's either such person is lying or does not know the job he wants to get

Sanusi, who made this statement in Kaduna, also revealed what the next president of Nigeria must do regarding fuel subsidy

Kaduna - Muhammadu Sanusi II, the former Emir of Kano, has advised Nigerians against voting for any presidential candidate who claims that everything will be easy once elected in 2023.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stated this on Saturday, October 15, at the closing ceremony of the 7th edition of the Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit.

Former Kano Emir Sanusi advised Nigerians against voting for anyone who claims everything will be easy once elected in 2023. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

According to him, politicians must prepare the minds of citizens for tough decisions, Channels TV reported.

“Please let me request from our politicians. You must prepare the minds of Nigerians for difficult decisions,” he said.

“Anybody who tells you that it is going to be easy, please don’t vote for him. It is either he is lying to you or he doesn’t know what job he is going to get.

“You cannot with this level of debt service, with this level of collapse in revenue, with this level of poverty, you cannot take corrective decisions. Tariffs on the electricity sector will have to be corrected. Tariffs in the oil sector have to be corrected.

“But before we correct that, we have to deal with the opportunities for rent-seeking. You have to close off the inflated numbers, the false numbers.”

2023 elections What the next president must do - Sanusi

Speaking further, Sanusi said whoever becomes president of the country in 2023 must probe petrol subsidy payments.

“They must give names of the ships that came and we must verify if those ships were in Nigeria on that date.

“You must bring evidence. That is what the law says. There must be proof before you pay the subsidy,” the former emir said.

How Nigerians are reacting to Sanusi's statement

Prince Ahmad Y, @hamadyusuff, said:

"Tbh, it’s not an easy job fixing Nigeria. Fixing Nigeria requires patience, pain and purpose."

Chief of Staff, @DhapoBold, said:

"This man always speaks truth to the seat of power."

Abdul-Aziz Moh'd K, @Kyari13, said:

"Not much of a fan of him but one can't fail to acknowledge he is one of the best brilliant minds we have out there."

Miz Cazorla, @MizCazorla1, dropped a sarcastic comment:

"Peter the son of Obi is a magician. Once we move from consumption to production, all our problems will disappear, fiam! "

2023 election: Which political party is Sanusi supporting?

Meanwhile, Sanusi also told the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, that he is not a member of any political party. He said Nigeria is his party ahead of the 2023 elections.

During his address to the audience in Kaduna, in which Tinubu was in attendance, the former CBN governor said:

“I have no party. My party is Nigeria. This is the problem we had in 2014. Asiwaju (Tinubu) knows my party is Nigeria.”

