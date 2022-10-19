The allegation by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state that Peter Obi detained him in Anambra back in 2013 has been debunked

Obi himself stated that he did not at any time give an order to the police command in Anambra to detain El-Rufai

The Labour Party's presidential candidate, however, disclosed that his only offence was the way he responded to the report when he heard it

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has denied Governor Nasir El-Rufai's claim that he gave an order for his detention in Anambra sometime during the 2013 governorship election.

At an event organised by the Arewa joint committee on Monday, October 17, Obi debunked the allegation and stated categorically that he never gave any order for the detention of Governor El-Rufai, The Cable reports.

Peter Obi said he gave no order for Governor El-Rufai's detention (Photo: @PeterObi, @KDHSSD)

Obi started by saying that most of the police chiefs in Anambra during his administration were from the north and that at the time, the prominent political parties were the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, not the All Progressives Grand Alliance (his party at the time).

Peter Obi reveals he was detained

The LP's flagbearer went on to reveal that he was even detained in his local government area, Anaocha, Daily Trust reports.

His words:

“Number one, in my eight years of being governor, only in the first three months did I have a commissioner that is not from the north — commissioner of police. And that’s because I met the person.

“At the time the governor said this, it was during election. The police commissioner that was there then was from Adamawa — CP Gwari from Adamawa. The AIG that supervised that election was CP Nasarawa from the north. The DIG that came for that election was from Kano.

“Tell me my power, that I was in APGA — government was PDP and APC. Tell me how APGA person will issue order for somebody to be detained. Even me was detained in my local government."

Peter Obi reveals his only offence

Yet, Obi confessed that his only offence then was his response to the report of El-Rufai's detention.

But the former Anambra governor insisted that he could not have ordered a northern policeman to arrest his fellow kinsman (El-Rufai).

Obi said:

“However, the only offence I committed is that when they asked me, I said ‘that’s how they treat everybody; that I wouldn’t be in Kaduna on the day of election’. That was the only thing.

“There is no way. I cannot do that. As governor of Anambra state, I had the best ADC in Nigeria — the best policeman. My ADC, Mohammed, is from Kano. He’s the best policeman that I have ever met. Who will I give the order? How will I tell who lives in my house every day; I’m close to his family; I get up and say ‘Mohammed, I want to deal with your people."

How ‘Peter Obi arrested, detained me in Anambra in 2013’, El-Rufai gives details

El-Rufai had revealed how the former governor of Anambra ordered his arrest in 2013.

Relaying his experience, the Kaduna governor said Obi, now the Labour Party's presidential candidate (LP), ordered his detention.

He said:

“In 2013, I went to Anambra state, as an official of the APC, to witness the bye-election for the governorship seat."

Source: Legit.ng