Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has said the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has nothing to do in Anambra during an election process in the state

The former Anambra governor was reacting to the allegation that El-Rufai was detained during his administration in Anambra

El-Rufai had claimed that he was in Anambra to monitor the by-election, but the presidential hopeful chose to detain him then

Zaria, Kaduna - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has responded to the claim of the Kaduna state governor, Nasir E–Rufair, that he was detained in Anambra when Obi was the governor.

The due made the verbal exchange at an interactive session with the leading presidential aspirants organised by the Arewa joint committee to allow the candidates to reveal their plan for the northern region, Guardian reported.

Peter Obi replies El-Rufai, reveals why Kaduna governor was arrested Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Did Peter Obi detain El-Rufai in Anambra?

El-Rufai said he has visited Anambra to monitor a by-election when Obi was the state governor, and he (Obi) ordered his detainment.

Obi, on his part, said the governor was only given a house arrest for 48 hours because he had nothing to do in the state during the election period.

The former Anambra governor then made an open call when he said we should be circumspect in our thinking and avoid recklessness when we speak.

Peter Obi urges carefulness when we speak

His statement reads in part:

“What His Excellency, Governor el-Rufai said about me has been brought to my attention. I believe that as we grow older and are saddled with more responsibilities, we are expected to become circumspect in our thinking and avoid recklessness in our speeches.

“I am aware that during the said election he referred to, security agents merely restricted his movement because he had no business being in Anambra as I would not have been anywhere in Kaduna on an election day.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, has disclosed that the northern governors are supporting Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, in the spirit of justice, fairness and equity.

The APC stalwart added that they believe this is what Sir Ahmadu Bello and Tafawa Balewa would have done if they were alive.

The governor said no northerner is expected to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after the end of his tenure next year.

Source: Legit.ng