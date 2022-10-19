The governor of Rivers state has shared the real reason why investors are rushing into the state to do business

According to the controversial PDP chieftain, the administration’s huge investment in basic infrastructure is a key factor the investors consider

Meanwhile, Wike has continued to embark on important projects in his state and beyond despite the crisis rocking the opposition PDP, his party, a few months before the 2023 election

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said his administration’s huge investment in basic infrastructure is serving as a catalyst for rapid economic growth of the state, The Punch reported.

The governor, who will be conferred with the “Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery” in public service by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) on Friday, said his investment in major infrastructure has increased the economic viability of Rivers State.

Governor Nyesom Wike will commission the Cancer, Cardiovascular, Diagnostics and Treatment Centre soon. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike lauds Julius Berger on the completion of the Cancer, Cardiovascular, Diagnostics and Treatment Centre

Governor Wike stated this after inspecting the progress of work at the world-class, Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnosis Treatment Center, Rumuokuta, as well as the Rumueprikom and Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover bridges on Wednesday.

Wike noted that the lack of basic infrastructures, such as good roads that can reduce the cost of delivered goods, and facilitate the physical mobility of people and products have been the bane of investment flow in parts of the country.

He said with the huge resources committed to expanding the road network in all parts of Rivers State and enhanced security in the past seven years under his administration, the state has become attractive to investors.

Wike stated,

“First of all, those who are giving me the award, they must have gone round and certified that this is one person that deserves the award. I appreciate.”

Governor Wike said he is elated that Julius Berger has been able to complete the Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnosis Treatment Center within the 12 months stipulated in the contract signed with the Rivers State government.

Big blow for PDP as Rivers Governor Wike endorses Sanwo-Olu for second- term, ignores Jandor

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has endorsed his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in office.

This was disclosed by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, in a terse statement on Tuesday, October 18.

“Breaking: Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike endorses Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term in office. Details later,” Akosile wrote.

2023 Presidency: Tension as 4 more PDP governors threaten to dump Atiku, give reason

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new twist as four more governors reportedly threatened to dump the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to a report by The Nation, the governors said they will leave Atiku's presidential campaign if he accepts the demand for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation as the PDP national chairman.

Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies are demanding Ayu's exit before they will back Atiku's presidential bid.

Source: Legit.ng