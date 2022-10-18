Some Nigerian states are yet to consider and vote on the constitution amendment bills, according to the National Assembly

The deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Tuesday, October 18, told journalists that only 11 of the 36 states have voted on the bills

Among the states that have voted on the bills are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Kaduna, Osun, and Ogun

Abuja - The National Assembly on Tuesday, October 18, revealed states that have considered and voted on the constitutional amendment bills.

During a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the deputy Senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege stated that so far, only 11 states in Nigeria have voted on the bills, The Cable reports.

Omo-Agege said only 11 states have voted on the bills (Photo: @OvieOmoAgege)

Source: Twitter

Omo-Agege displeased over the development

The deputy Senate president expressed disappointment that after six months of transmitting the bills to state assemblies, 25 out of them were yet to vote on the bills.

His words:

“It is most disheartening that only states houses of assembly 11 have demonstrated their independence and loyalty to the constitution regarding the 44 bills."

“These states have successfully considered, voted on, and forwarded their resolutions on the 44 bills to the National Assembly.

“More worrisome is that while we are still expecting the receipt of the resolutions of the remaining houses of assembly, we received a letter from the Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly informing the National Assembly that the remaining states will not act on the 44 Bills."

He listed the states as follows:

Abia Akwa Ibom Anambra Delta Edo Kaduna Katsina Kogi Lagos Ogun Osun

Constitution amendment: Youth advocate reveals 3 bills rejected by National Assembly which should be passed

On Tuesday, March 1, the National Assembly voted on 68 amendments to the 1999 Constitution. Both chambers voted separately on the amendments during plenary sessions.

While the Senate passed 47 of the 68 constitution amendment bills, it rejected the remaining 21.

However, Ahmad Lawan, the president of the Senate and chairman of the National Assembly had said before the voting that bills that pass in only one chamber will not make the list of those that will be sent to the state houses of assembly to be voted on.

As a result, only a total of 43 bills made the cut out of 68.

