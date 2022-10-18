The national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has received hundreds of protesters demanding that the FCT chairman of the party, Abdulmalik Usman, should be removed immediately.

This Day reported that the protesters are youths, women and men and said that the FCT congress 2023 must be recognised.

The protesters said that Usman has refused to accept the new party executive of the FCT.

The protesters grounded activities at the party’s secretariat as they demanded that they must see the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

They were seen with different inscriptions that read:

“National Chairman APC, do not condone impunity”; “APC must not only preach equity and justice but must demonstrate equity and justice”, among others.

The protesters accused Adamu of collecting bribes from certain politicians in the Peoples Democratic Party so that the umbrella party can win the FCT in the 2023 election.

“We want to see Adamu. He must stop the impunity by ensuring that Abdulmalik is not sworn in the third time. If he fails to address us, it means that he has collected money from the PDP so that APC will lose FCT again in the 2023 elections,” one of the protesters said.

Source: Legit.ng