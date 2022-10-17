The crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not ending soon

This time around, Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies warned against being sidelined by the leadership of the party in its key activities

Governor Wike noted that if he and four other governors are ignored by the PDP, the presidency would be threatened in next year's election

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not win the 2023 general elections without his involvement and those of four other governors from southern Nigeria.

Wike made this assertion during a live media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, October 14, Premium Times reported.

Meanwhile, Wike's group which consists of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State; and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and other party stakeholders who are aggrieved with the party's leadership and are demanding equal representation and resignation of the PDP national chairman.

During the Friday media chat, the governor debunked speculations that he was planning to leave the PDP, claiming his departure from the party, alongside other governors, would affect the PDP’s chances of winning the 2023 general election.

“If I leave the party today, PDP cannot win the (2023) elections.” he said.

PDP crisis: Wike, allies travel to Spain

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 14, Governor Wike took his allies to Madrid, Spain, for another meeting.

Among those who accompanied Wike to Spain on Friday night are Governors Makinde, Ortom and Ikpeazu. Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu state might join his PDP colleagues later.

The trip to Spain happened hours after Wike's live media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital, where he alleged that the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, was involved in bribery of an outrageous scale.

