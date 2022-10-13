Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti presidential campaign official spokespersons have been released by the Labour Party

The list has generated excitement in the camp of the Labour Party as their supporters have been celebrating

The list includes a reputable lawyer, notable human rights activists, and renowned politicians in the country

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party has unveiled its campaign spokespersons ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The Obi/Datti presidential campaign spokespersons are expected to promote the ideals of the Labour Party.

Source: UGC

The list revealed by the director-general of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign, Dr Doyin Okupe, has generated excitement among supporters of the party.

Legit.ng takes a close look at the six people who will be speaking for the party in the six regions in the country.

1. Kenneth Okonkwo

A veteran Nollywood actor and renowned lawyer, Okonkwo resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) few weeks after the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, selected Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate. Before his current appointment, he was the spokesman of the Dynamic Ambassadors of Peter Obi. He is in charge of the southeast.

2. Nana Kazaure

A renowned public affairs analyst, she has been asking for the Labour Party before her appointment. Her media engagements have not gone unnoticed by the party which decided to draft into the team. She will be overseeing the northeast region of the country ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

3. Ndi Kato

A human right activist and former People's Democratic Party aspirant for Kaduna state House of Assembly, she has been very vocal in support of the Labour Party on social media. She is the current Executive Director of Dinidari Africa and she played prominent roles during the #EndSARS protests in Abuja. She will oversee the northwest zone.

4. Yunusa Tanko

A veteran politician and former secretariat member of the Save Nigeria Group, Tanko is the head of the team. He is a former national chairman of the National Conscience Party and he still serves as the spokesman of the National Consultative Front. His wealth of experience in politics and communications is expected to galvanize the Labour Party ahead of the polls.

5. Dele Fatorimi

Farotimi is a lawyer, a seasoned political activist and author. His passion about the birth of a new and better Nigeria has never been in doubt. He has been very vocal about the need for Nigerians to unite and chase out the APC and the PDP from national politics. Fatorimi's inclusion in the Labour Party list is seen as a masterstroke by the party. He will oversee the southwest zone.

6. Ime Ufot

An experienced marketing and advertising professional, Ufot is a former chairman, Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (southeast zone). He has been speaking for the Labour Party before now and his inclusion is not a surprise to those who are familiar with the inner workings of the party. He will oversee the south-south zone.

Peter Obi: BBC says Labour Party candidate is inspiring Nigerian youths

Recall that the BBC recently described Obi as a politician inspiring Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the international media outlet, the Labour Party presidential candidate has emerged as a powerful force ahead of the elections.

The media firm also stated that Obi energises voters with messages of prudence and accountability that are amplified by an army of social media users.

2023: Demand for bullet-proof vehicles surge ahead of general elections

Meanwhile, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

Source: Legit.ng