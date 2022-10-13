The governor of River state, Nyesom Wike, has been accused of planning to unleash political violence in the state

A socio-political group, One-On-One-Network, alleged that the recent appointment of 14,000 advisers for various political units was a plot to fight perceived political enemies of the governor in the 2023 electioneering

The group then call on President Muhammadu Buhari, INEC, international communities, and security agencies to call the governor to order to make peace reign in the state

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has been criticised for his recent massive appointment of “advisers and liaison officers” without defined responsibilities for the personae.

A socio-political group, the One-On-One-Network, raised the alarm that the campaigns for the 2023 election in Rivers state will be marred by violence, PM News reported.

Governor Wike accused of unleashing thugs in Rivers state Photo Credit: Nyesom Wile

Source: Facebook

Is Wike causing violence in Rivers state?

On Tuesday, October 11, the governor appointed 14,000 advisers for various political units, 319 ward liaison officers and 40 local government area liaison officers.

However, the group said the appointment is:

“a subterfuge towards weaponizing and unleashing political violence in Rivers State ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

Why did Wike appoint over 14,000 aides?

The group’s director-general, LoveGod Nweze, said that the appointment is part of a larger plan and extension of the last week’s pronouncement of executive order 21, which Wike already allegedly set up a stretch of condemnable activities to choke perceived political enemies.

It then called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), international communities, and civil society organizations to call the governor to order and make peace reign in the state.

Nweze then appealed to security and law enforcement agencies to stop the governor from compromising the state's people, using them as agents for a political witch hunt.

He said security agencies should watch out for a

”Wave of banditry and merchants of violence disguised as 14,319 recruits being primed to be unleashed on the political landscape.”

