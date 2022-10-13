Governor Nyesom Wike is not bothered about the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party as he continues to make key plans for his state

In a new development, the Rivers state governor increased the number of his newly appointed special assistants to 50,000

The governor’s special assistant, media, Kelvin Ebiri, confirmed this development in a statement issued on Thursday

On Thursday, October 13, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state upgraded the appointment of special assistants on political units from 28,000 to 50,000.

The move was seen as part of the governor’s fulfillment of the promise to focus on stomach infrastructure having delivered enough physical projects, The Nation reported.

Governor Nyesom Wike increases special assistants from 28,000 to 50,000. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Wike increased the number of special assistants from 28,000 to 50,000

A statement on Thursday by the governor’s special assistant, media, Kelvin Ebiri, said the appointments took immediate effect.

The governor on March 1 declared that henceforth his administration would focus on welfare and empowerment schemes popularly called stomach infrastructure.

Wike noted that having spent the better part of his administration providing physical infrastructure, he would direct his attention to the politics of stomach infrastructure, Leadership report added.

Wike stated thus:

“Now that we have done virtually everything we have promised Rivers people, this is the time now we have to play politics of stomach infrastructure.”

There was jubilation in the state when the Governor announced an upgrade in the number of appointees.

Despite plea by Atiku, PDP stakeholders, "Ayu must go", Wike insists

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has insisted that the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only precursor for reconciliation in the party.

The governor said nobody could convince him to drop the request of his group that the PDP should yield the national chairmanship position to the South.

Wike said his effort for an amicable resolution of the crisis rocking the PDP was being frustrated by rent-seekers in the party.

Wike appoints another 28,000 special assistants

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state has appointed 28, 000 more special assistants for political units in the state.

Their appointments take immediate effect, a few months before the 2023 general elections.

The appointment is despite the backlash and condemnations trailing his earlier appointment of 14,319 political advisers.

Source: Legit.ng