Kaduna - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has formally ratified the expulsion of its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu and his running mate, Ahmed Rufai, from the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

The party ratified the expulsion of Kachikwu and his running mate during a special convention held on Wednesday, October 12, at its convention in Kaduna state, Channels TV reported.

ADC: List of other expelled members

Legit.ng gathers that other members of the ADC were also expelled amid the crisis rocking the party. The other expelled members include:

ADC's Board of Trustees Chairman, Patricia Akwashiki

National Vice Chairman North-East

Some state chairmen and party executives

2023 elections: Ralph Nwosu returned as ADC National Chairman

It was gathered that the convention also returned Ralph Nwosu as the ADC national chairman while other national officers whose tenures have expired were replaced with the election of new national officers by affirmation.

In his acceptance speech, the returned ADC national chairman appreciated the delegates for reposing on him the mandate to lead the party for another four years.

He also assured them that he will lead the party to victory in 2023.

Why Kachikwu was expelled

According to the ADC, Kachikwu was expelled for failing to produce his campaign manifesto since he was elected as the party's presidential candidate.

The expelled presidential flagbearer was also accused of working against the interest of the party with the aim of selling the ticket to one of the ‘big’ political parties.

Despite his expulsion, Legit.ng notes that Kachikwu's name is in the final list of 2023 presidential candidates recently released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

2023 election: Kachikwu says Peter Obi, Atiku, Tinubu have nothing to offer Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kachikwu said Peter Obi (Labour Party), Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party), and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (All Progressives Congress) are old politicians in Nigeria.

Kachikwu said this set of politicians has nothing new to offer Nigeria, nor can they realise the country's collective aspirations.

The ADC's (expelled) flagbearer made the statement as he debunked claims that he was planning to join forces with Obi, adding that there was no basis for such.

